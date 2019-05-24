Huddersfield Town exodus following Premier League relegation under way as Jonas Lossl joins Everton and Chris Lowe moves to Dynamo Dresden

THE expected summer exodus from Huddersfield Town has begun with Jonas Lossl and Chris Lowe leaving for Everton and Dynamo Dresden respectively

Jan Siewert is planning a big rebuild at the John Smith’s Stadium following relegation from the Premier League.

Key to getting in the players he believes can turn Town’s fortunes around will be creating space in the squad, the earlier the better in terms of getting the team in shape before next season.

Lossl will move to Goodison Park on the expiry of his contract at the end of next month, while the Terriers have agreed an undisclosed fee for Lowe with Bundesliga 2 side Dresden.

Both have been regulars throughout their time at Huddersfield, Lossl making 72 appearances and Lowe 101.

On the decision to sell Lowe, who had 12 months left on his deal, head coach Siewert said: “Everyone at the Club is sad to see Chris leave, but we are happy to have this move sorted so quickly.

“Chris is a good player and a fantastic guy. At 30, he has a young family to consider. When he told me he wanted to return home this summer, we had to do the right thing for him.

“Dresden is a great club and is very close to his family home, so the move made sense for everyone.”