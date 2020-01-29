Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to remain in hospital for a second night

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have confirmed that loan keeper Kamil Grabara will stay in hospital for a second night after suffering a head injury and suspected concussion after colliding with team-mate Christopher Schindler in the second half of Tuesday evening's 2-1 victory at Championship rivals Hull City.

Grabara, on loan from Liverpool for the 2019-20 season, was attended to by medics for around 12 minutes following the incident in the 71st minute and was stretchered off in a neck brace.

He was taken by ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary where he stayed overnight for observation and he will spend a second evening in East Yorkshire - with a view to being released on Thursday morning.

A Town statement read: "Kamil is conscious and fully alert but is expected to remain at the hospital overnight on Wednesday evening as the medical staff observe him for a 24-hour period, with Kamil suffering from a head injury and suspected concussion.

"Grabara will then be assessed for a potential release on Thursday morning, when Town’s Head of Medical Ian Kirkpatrick would lead on his medical care.

"Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to thank the medical personnel at Hull City and at Hull Royal Infirmary for their care of Kamil in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Town manager Danny Cowley will give any available further update on Grabara at his pre-Fulham press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Under the concussion protocol, a player who suffers such an injury is unavailable from first-team duties for two weeks.

Speaking after the game, Cowley said: "We are obviously concerned about him. It was a nasty one, a very nasty one.

"He was knocked unconscious for a period of time; I am not sure how long. He didn't know where he was when he came around.

"Our thoughts are with him this evening. He has gone to hospital. He has got good care around him now and we are just hoping that he recovers. It is the life of a goalkeeper, I suppose.

"You never want to see that on a football pitch, certainly with one of your young players."