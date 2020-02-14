Huddersfield Town handed major boost ahead of Derby County clash, Manchester United tipped for £50m bidding war with Chelsea for wonderkid midfielder - Championship gossip

After an entertaining set of midweek fixtures, the Championship returns this weekend. The battle for promotion looks set to take further twists and turns, while the relegation candidates will continue to search for the winning formula to save them from the drop.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Chelsea are looking to rival Manchester United for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham, with both sides said to be willing to offer deals that could exceed the £50m mark with add ons. (The Sun)

Turkish side Besiktas are believed to have cancelled a move for Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo, after their new manager blocked the deal upon joining the club. (Sport Witness)

Leicester City are the latest side to take an interest in Leeds United's star loanee Ben White, and Brighton could allow the defender to leave for around £20m. (Leicester Mercury)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has accepted full responsibility for his side's dire run of form, and has vowed to fight to help the club turn around their fortunes this season. (BBC Sport)

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has claimed that three more wins could be enough to keep the Addicks up, after their shock win over Nottingham Forest moved them six point clear of the relegation zone. (South London Press)

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has revealed that star forward Karlan Grant could return from injury to face Derby this weekend. He's scored 13 goals in 30 matches so far this season. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Ligue 1 struggles AS Saint-Etienne are rumoured to be hopeful that Middlesbrough will take Harold Moukoudi off their hands permanently in the summer, as Les Verts look to cash in on the Boro loan star. (Hartlepool Mail)

Leeds United look set to go toe-to-toe with Brighton to sign Birmingham City's latest starlet Adan George. The 16-year-old scored 14 times at youth level last season and has been fast-tracked into the U23 side. (Football Insider)

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has joked that he may look to use Leicester City loanee Filip Benkovic as a striker, after he scored a cracking header to help beat Derby County in midweek. (Bristol Post)