Huddersfield Town handed room for transfer manoevure following Juninho Bacuna exit

Juninho Bacuna.

Back in May, Town exercised options to extend the contracts of Bacuna and winger Isaac Mbenza by a year - to prevent them leaving for nothing at the end of last season.

The widespread feeling was that both players - who have not featured this season - would be allowed to depart if the right deal could be brokered, with Rangers having now agreed a deal to bring in Bacuna, who played 44 times for Town last term.

Rangers have not yet revealed the length of his contract at Ibrox.

The exit of Curacao international Bacuna, 24, who joined from Dutch side Groningen in the summer of 2018 and was among Town's top earners, will boost the club's hopes of bringing in another signing before the deadline.