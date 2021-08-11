Huddersfield Town handed tasty Everton tie in Carabao Cup; Leeds United welcome League One opposition

Leeds United will kick-off their Carabao Cup campaign with a second-round tie against Crewe Alexandra.

By YP Sport
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:17 pm
Huddersfield Town's Matthew Pearson in Championship action against Derby County on Saturday (Picture PA)

The Premier League side entered last night’s draw and were handed a home game at Elland Road against the League One side.

Huddersfield Town’s reward for knocking out Sheffield Wednesday last week is the visit of Everton to the John Smith’s Stadium, while Sheffield United host Derby County.

League One’s Doncaster Rovers travel to Championship opposition, Stoke County, while Burnley travel to Newcastle United in an all-Premier League tie.

Matches will be played week commencing August 23.

Carabao Cup second round draw

Northern Section: Oldham v Accrington, Newcastle v Burnley, Wigan v Bolton, Huddersfield v Everton, Sheffield United v Derby, Stoke v Doncaster, Shrewsbury v Rochdale, Nottingham Forest v Wolves, Morecambe v Preston, Blackpool v Sunderland, Leeds v Crewe, Barrow v Aston Villa.

Southern Section: Brentford v Forest Green, Millwall v Cambridge, West Brom v Arsenal, Norwich v Bournemouth, Cardiff v Brighton, Birmingham v Fulham, Gillingham v Cheltenham, QPR v Oxford, Swansea v Plymouth, Stevenage v Wycombe, Newport v Southampton, Northampton v AFC Wimbledon, Watford v Crystal Palace.

EvertonLeague One