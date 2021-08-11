The Premier League side entered last night’s draw and were handed a home game at Elland Road against the League One side.
Huddersfield Town’s reward for knocking out Sheffield Wednesday last week is the visit of Everton to the John Smith’s Stadium, while Sheffield United host Derby County.
League One’s Doncaster Rovers travel to Championship opposition, Stoke County, while Burnley travel to Newcastle United in an all-Premier League tie.
Matches will be played week commencing August 23.
Carabao Cup second round draw
Northern Section: Oldham v Accrington, Newcastle v Burnley, Wigan v Bolton, Huddersfield v Everton, Sheffield United v Derby, Stoke v Doncaster, Shrewsbury v Rochdale, Nottingham Forest v Wolves, Morecambe v Preston, Blackpool v Sunderland, Leeds v Crewe, Barrow v Aston Villa.
Southern Section: Brentford v Forest Green, Millwall v Cambridge, West Brom v Arsenal, Norwich v Bournemouth, Cardiff v Brighton, Birmingham v Fulham, Gillingham v Cheltenham, QPR v Oxford, Swansea v Plymouth, Stevenage v Wycombe, Newport v Southampton, Northampton v AFC Wimbledon, Watford v Crystal Palace.