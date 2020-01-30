Huddersfield Town have late transfer deals 'in place' as Florent Hadergjonaj and Isaac Mbenza head for the exit door

HUDDERSFIELD Town are set for a busy end to the transfer window as they have "deals in place" which are likely to go through if manager Danny Cowley is able to offload some of his current squad.

The potential deals for a new goalkeeper and winger could hinge on the departures of out-of-favour duo Florent Hadergjonaj and Isaac Mbenza.

Hadergjonaj is currently in Turkey to begin discussions with a new club while a deal for Mbenza is "imminent" according to Cowley.

"We have deals in place. But it’s about timing and you can’t hold them forever," said the Town chief.

"We’re in that place and that’s the reality of where we are as a club. We have to make sure to keep the club sustainable and stay in the division.

"Getting to 50 points is our objective and our decisions have all been around that. We’d ideally like to bring in two [players] now to help us do that."

He added: "Flo is out in Turkey at the moment talking to a Turkish club.

"His attitude has been very good and he can play in a variety of positions but we have to get into a position where we can bring players in.

"He is a Kosovan international with some big games coming up and he has indicated his preference is to play.

"I’m led to believe there’s a club or two interested in Isaac Mbenza and that deal is imminent."

The Terriers will be forced to search for a back-up goalkeeper following a head injury to Kamil Grabara at Hull City on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool loanee has been discharged from hospital today as Huddersfield are left with Joel Coleman as their only senior goalkeeper.

That has disrupted Town's plans to bring in more attacking players, with the Terriers working on a limited budget.

"We’d have liked to have brought another attacking player in but it comes from the same pot of money," added Cowley.

"We’re trying to get one or two out that would allow us to get in the players we would like, but we may have to prioritise and a goalkeeper is obviously very important."

Cowley also offered a further update on Grabara's condition, with the custodian set to miss at least the next month of action.

The 21-year-old collided with team-mate Christopher Schindler and was attended to for almost 15 minutes before being carried off on 71 minutes.

"He’s good. He’s just been discharged from hospital which is a relief for us all. He took a heavy collision to his head and has a small bleed," said Cowley.

"He’s much better in himself and the boys were telling us about the messages he sent on Tuesday night when he was a bit confused and he woke up Wednesday with a big headache.

"We anticipate 28 days. Because there was a disruption of the tissue, so we have to let that settle."