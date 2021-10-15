Huddersfield Town have more options against Hull City thanks to lighter international break

When they played Stoke City on the back of September's internationals, Luxembourg international Danel Sinani and England Under-21 international Levi Colwill were both left on the bench and Scotland Under-21 international Scott High did not feature.

Now as then they face three matches in eight days but the European international calendar has been more sympathetic, with only two matches in that time, not three.

"The previous international break, Sinani was playing three games, one friendly and two qualification game, and the last game was maybe two or three days before (Huddersfield's)," explained coach Corberan. "Now it's a different situation because Sinani played just two games and arrived to start his recovery on Wednesday.

LIGHTER WORKLOAD: Huddersfield Town's Luxembourg international Danel Sinani

"He made a full recovery and is ready to train with the group today.

"Sorba Thomas played on Tuesday (his second appearance of the break for Wales) so he had one day more's recovery.

"It's not the same when the international players are playing three games and when it is just two.

"You have more freshness now. Sinani had some fluid on the knee last time too but Sinani and Sorba Thomas returned in very good conditions and Scott was only away for the first week."

Alex Vallejo will miss Saturday's game with fluid on the knee, and is targeting a return to training on Sunday or Monday.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield's return to training from a back injury has been delayed, but Aaron Rowe, Pipa and Jordan Rhodes are all said to be making "good progress" in their returns from longer-term injuries.

Corberan was also keen to pass on his good wishes to former Sheffield United player David Brooks, who was this week diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

"He's a very good, young, talented player and from me and from the club I would like to wish him the best recovery because it's always good for football to have the best players playing and he's one of the best young players in the Championship," said the Spaniard.