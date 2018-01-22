Huddersfield Town have to get opposition onto back foot more, says Ince

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S Tom Ince accepts that a bolder approach may be needed to stave off the growing threat of relegation from the Premier League.

The Terriers’ survival hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 defeat to a Stoke City side who had started the weekend in the bottom three.

Results elsewhere largely went Huddersfield’s way, but there remains a sense that the Yorkshire club’s season could unravel unless the current six-game winless run is brought to an end sooner rather than later.

This, however, is easier said than done with Town’s next two league assignments being a home encounter with free-scoring Liverpool and a trip to Manchester United.

“It is not worrying at all,” said Ince when asked by The Yorkshire Post about the Terriers possibly being dragged deeper into trouble.

“We know what we are and where we are. We know we have a lot of work to do and how we can be better, how we have to get teams on the back foot a lot more than we are doing at the moment and stretch teams.

“Maybe we have to start taking a few more risks. When it gets to this stage in a season, you have to go out and try to take the game to the opposition.

“The first goal at this level is vital. It gives you a chance to set your stall out and it also makes the opposition come out and try to press.

“That opens up more gaps. We have to look at being more dangerous. We have two tough games in the league coming up, but people said the same about when (Manchester) United came to the John Smith’s Stadium (when Town won 2-1).”

Huddersfield remain above the relegation zone and the lowest the club have been this term is 16th.

But the concertained effect of the table – just nine points separate Watford in 10th from rock-bottom Swansea City, who host Liverpool tonight – means any side from the Hornets and below are in danger of dropping like a stone.

“We know it is a tough task ahead, but the Premier League isn’t easy,” added Ince.

“We have done ever so well to be in this position. We never expected to be in mid-table. We are a side just trying to stabilise ourselves at this level.

“There are a lot of new players coming into this level who didn’t know what it was about. The quality in abundance in every other team is there for all to see.

“We have to try and work on what we are good at. We have to be more dangerous and create more chances. Getting that first goal is something we are not able to do at the moment.”

Former Hull City manager Marco Silva was yesterday dismissed by Watford following a dismal run.

Match report: Page 3.