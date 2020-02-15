Huddersfield Town have to settle for just a point after failing to take their chances at Derby County

Fraizer Campbell hasn't scored for Huddersfield Town since the end of November.

He could have had a hat-trick against Derby County on Saturday, and certainly ought to have netted at least once.

Had he done so, Danny Cowley's team would have had more to show for a very decent away performance at Pride Park than just a single point, one rescued by left-back Harry Toffolo, who showed the Terriers' front line how it's done in front of goal.

Playing well away from home is one thing, but at this stage of the season, and with a fair bit of work still to be done to ensure that Town do not suffer back-to-back relegations, wins are what matter.

And, while a draw against a side who had won seven out of 11 prior to this weekend's clash is by no means a bad result, Cowley and his men will feel that they could easily finished up with more.

Both Campbell and substitute Chris Willock should have done much better when presented with clear chances on an afternoon where three of the four teams below Huddersfield in the Championship table all picked up points.

The Terriers' first opportunity of the match fell to Campbell on 14 minutes, when he let the ball drop over his shoulder before displaying good technique to test Kelle Roos in the home goal.

At the other end, Martyn Waghorn saw a strike deflected narrowly wide before Wayne Rooney's curling free-kick from distance has to be dealt with by Jonas Lossl.

Campbell then wasted a glorious opening, directing a free header wide of the mark from Juninho Bacuna's inviting right-wing corner.

Derby substitute Graeme Shinnie drew a decent save out of Lossl before the break, while Rams defender Curtis Davies almost diverted an Elias Kachunga cut-back into his own net in stoppage-time.

Town will have been happy with their first-half showing and almost got their noses in front less than two minutes after the resumption, Campbell cutting inside onto his left foot and unleashing a fine strike that look destined for the top corner, but thudded off the far post.

And it looked as if the visitors were headed for a third defeat in four outings when County took the lead just past the hour-mark.

Rooney found Shinnie with a short-corner from the right and the latter teed up Tom Lawrence to rifle home a stunning strike from 20 yards out.

Things almost got worse for Huddersfield eight minutes later, however Lossl did well to block Martyn Waghorn's diving header at point-blank range.

And although still in the game, it started to appear as if it was going to be one of those days for Town when Campbell appeared to be fouled from behind by Matt Clarke with just Roos to beat, only for referee Craig Pawson to turn his back on appeals for a spot-kick.

Yet, with Bacuna still doing his best to drive the Terriers forwards, they did manage a deserved equaliser on 81 minutes.

Harry Toffolo got forward from left-back, picked up the ball on the edge of the area, beat a defender and then had enough composure to fire past Roos.

The home crowd silenced, Town should then have wrapped up all three points as ex-Arsenal youngster Willock was played clean through on goal, but despite having plenty of time to beat Roos, he failed to slide the ball past him and into the net.