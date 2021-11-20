Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan pictured in his technical area against West Brom. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Town produced an excellent team performance to extend their strong recent home form and move up to seventh spot in the Championship.

The only goal of the game arrived six minutes in from Danel Sinani on an afternoon when Town produced a strong defensive display to record their fourth successive clean sheet at the John Smith's Stadium in a game which saw Albion captain Jake Livermore dismissed for a poor 78th-minute challenge on Fraizer Campbell.

Corberan, whose side had been beaten comprehensively in previous games against the two other sides battling it out for automatic promotion in Bournemouth and Fulham, said: "It was a very important win. We knew how difficult it would be to compete in this type of game because of the physical, tactical and mental demands which were very high.

"We knew they are a team that you cannot lose concentration and focus in any second as they have three important strikers and always they can play inside and attack the spaces in behind.

"They are also a team who are very aggressive in defence and are aggressive when they have the ball. It was important to defend the game well and I think we defended better in the second half.

"The performance of every player was really good.

"Our only target this year is to be a competitive team against any type of opponent. To be competitive today was a challenge, but the team played with a level of effort and solidarity and mentality."

On an afternoon when every Town player performed admirably, it proved to be a special one for Scott High, with the Dewsbury-born midfielder stepping into the shoes of Jonathan Hogg and producing an excellent performance in the middle of the park with outstanding captain Lewis O'Brien.

Corberan added: "It is true that Scott is one player who is playing instead of one very important player in Hoggy, but Scott has enough maturity to compete in this type of game.