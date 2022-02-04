Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan on Jamal Blackman, Tino Anjorin and Barnsley FC

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan.

The Reds have yet to win in ten league matches under head coach Poya Asbaghi with Wednesday night's unfortunate 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City representing a huge psychological blow to their prospects of somehow staging a second 'Great Escape' from relegation to League One in three seasons.

It was the club's fifth successive league defeat on the trot, with the only victory of the Asbaghi era in all competitions coming in the FA Cup with Barnsley triumphing 5-4 in a remarkable third-round tie with League Two strugglers Barrow last month.

In what has been a turbulent campaign thus far, Barnsley are yet to win on their travels in league and cup, with their last success on the road coming at Huddersfield in their league triumph there last April under Valerien Ismael at the back end of a highly-successful 2020-21 campaign.

On Barnsley - who drew 1-1 with Town at Oakwell in December - Corberan said: "Barnsley will be a challenge as in the cup competitions, they have an opportunity to change from the league.

"In the league, we could only get a point (against Barnsley) and tomorrow's game will demand, from us, the best competitive level we can show.

"They had a fantastic year (in 20-21) and were competing really well in the play-offs. But in football, the previous games is the past - and the previous year - and the challenge is to adapt to the next one and be focused in the next game you have to play.

"Of course, Barnsley are fighting for a different situation and it is something that can happen in football and it is not the first time you can see this type of scenario.

"Football always challenges you and what you achieve becomes part of history. What will happen in the future, you cannot control and the most important thing is being focused on the game in front of you."

Town report no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow's all-Yorkshire affair, with Barnsley having sold out their allocation of just under 2,300.

Recent arrival Jamal Blackman will make his debut in goal for Huddersfield if he comes through training, while deadline-day recruit Tino Anjorin remains at parent club Chelsea where he is in the final stages of his rehabilitation from a foot injury.

On Blackman and Anjorin, who signed on loan for the rest of the season, Corberan added: "The idea is that if he (Blackman) competes well in the training today, then he will play tomorrow.

"Anjorin is now working at Chelsea with the medical staff and he will be around two weeks with them and then after two weeks - around the 15th to the 20th of February - he will come to start training with us and the group.