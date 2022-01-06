Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan on Jonathan Hogg and exit of Mipo Odubeko

Carlos Corberan.

Corberan returned to the training ground today after missing the club's first game of 2022 at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday following his positive test for Covid towards the end of last week.

His plans for the club's second trip to Lancashire at the start of the New Year is likely to see a welcome comeback for Hogg, who has been out with a knee injury suffered in the game at Cardiff City on November 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Sarr could also be back in the fray following a back injury, but Aaron Rowe (Covid) is definitely out.

Corberan said: "If everything goes well, Hogg will be available. I'm pleased with how he's done in training and I hope he can be an option more.

"Naby Sarr is better. He's back on the pitch with the medical staff and completed training normally.

"Every answer I can give can change in hours, but right now only Aaron Rowe has Covid and is the only one who will not be available.

"We'll see how training and the next round of tests goes tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Corberan has explained the reasoning behind the decision to allow loan striker Mipo Odubeko head back to parent club West Ham.

The teenager joined on a season-long loan in August, but a lack of time on the field has seen him return to east London.

The Irish striker made just six substitute appearances, all from the bench. Four were in September and only two for more than 15 minutes. His final appearance came as a 55th-minute substitute at Barnsley in early December.

Corberan added: "First of all, I wish him all the best. He's a good lad and worked hard for me, but the loan was to help him develop because he needed something more than U23 football. But sometimes the first part of a loan is the most complicated step.

"I saw a more mature and capable player in the second part of the loan, but we couldn't guarantee him the minutes that he needs. I think he's more ready for senior football and now need minutes to show those skills in a real situation.