Huddersfield Town hope Pipa's latest injury will be short-lived as Carlos Corberan returns

The Spaniard did not make his first appearance of the season until December, having been troubled by a pelvic problem which ultimately required surgery for much of 2021.

So it was a concern when he came off injured 30 minutes into his third start of the season, Saturday's FA Cup win over Barnsley. Scan results have allayed those fears somewhat, although Pipa will not feature at Preston North End on Wednesday.

DISCOMFORT: Pipa came off injured against Barnsley in the FA Cup

"He had a scan yesterday (Monday) and the result of the scan was positive so we are not going to miss him for a long time. I soon as his symptoms stop, he will restart (training) with the group," said Corberan.

"I hope that can be as fast as possible but we don't know exactly how long it will be. If there are no symptoms he will be back next week.

"He's not going to available to play against Preston, there's a question mark against Sheffield (United, on Saturday), but he's a possibility against Fulham (on February 19).

On-loan Chelsea defender Levi Colwill remains on course to rejoin the group after the match against Sheffield United following a knee injury.

Pipa's was the only fresh injury Huddersfield picked up at the weekend.

Corberan has also downplayed any concerns after he missed Saturday's game for personal reasons, and will be back on the touchline at Deepdale.

"Yes, thank you very much for asking, everything is okay," he said. "It was something more positive than to be worried about. Unfortunately I couldn't be in the stadium but I was following the game like I did in the previous situation when I had Covid.

"The pictures were exactly synchronised this time, not one minute late.

"I appreciate a lot every message of support from the people.