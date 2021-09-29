Huddersfield Town: How the hard work of Terriers’ Danny Ward and Alex Vallejo was justly rewarded

Someone who can vouch for that after Tuesday night is Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward.

The 29-year-old ran himself to a virtual standstill in the Terriers’ high-energy, eye-catching and uplifting 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers, but his smile was there for all to see after his deadly double, including an 85th-minute winner after the hosts were pegged back twice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward said: “It showed the grit and determination in the team to keep fighting and get the winner. It showed on the pitch how well we have gelled as a team.

NICE TOUCH: Danny Ward picks himself up after scoring Huddersfield Town's second goal against Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture:Bruce Rollinson

“The amount of running we have to do is horrible! But every person does so much running for the team and works really hard and everyone is doing their bit off the ball. To get the goals on the night and win the game is such a good feeling.”

It may have been a potential watershed moment in Ward’s second spell at Town, but Tuesday was an occasion when others shared in the plaudits.

They included midfielder Alex Vallejo, who scored his first goal for Town in a game which saw him deputise for injured captain Jonathan Hogg.

The Spaniard commented: “I never usually score goals, so maybe it is the first time I scored in the last five or six years.

Alex Vallejo celebrates scoring Huddersfield Town's opening goal against Blackburn Rovers at the John Smiths Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Maybe set-pieces is one opportunity to score, but out of the box is one of my better skills. Against teams who play really well, it is difficult to arrive in the box – but this time I scored and I am happy for me and my wife, who is pregnant.

“In the Championship, you need to win one in every two or three matches and this win was important for our mentality.”

On stepping in for Hogg, he continued: “I know it is difficult when you arrive at a club and there is an important player such as Hoggy who is not just a player. In the club, he is our captain and I really respect him a lot.

“I have learned a lot from him, but I know my role in the club to help the team.

Danny Ward celebrates scoring Huddersfield Town's winning goal against Blackburn Rovers at the John Smiths Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson