Kalvin Phillips, Theo Corbeanu and Lewis O'Brien are in - but who joins them?

Five clubs are represented in the side. Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our team selection ... or not.

Goalkeeper – Nathan Baxter (Hull City): Secured his second clean sheet in succession as Hull recorded back-to-back league wins at a timely juncture. Solid performance against Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defenders – Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town): Got in the way of everything and made three excellent blocks in the first half against West Brom. His stout defending, diligence and defiance summed up Town on the day.

YOU'RE IN: Huddersfield Town's defender Matty Pearson. Picture: Tony Johnson

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United): Switched to the back against Spurs and produced a consummate, international class performance. A player at the peak of his profession and one of the best operators in his position in the top flight.

Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town): Made the most of his first-team return with a sturdy and dominant performance which put the likes of Karlan Grant firmly in the shade.

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday): Produced two assists and was a potent outlet for Wednesday and had a strong afternoon in Accrington.

Midfield – Theo Corbeanu (Sheffield Wednesday): Proved to be a real thorn for Accrington all game and scored a splendid goal.

IMPRESSIVE: Hull City midfielder, George Honeyman Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Lewis O’Brien (Huddersfield Town): A captain of industry for Town and produced a high-energy, high-class performance and set the tempo from the off in the middle against West Brom.

Scott High (Huddersfield Town): The Dewsbury lad, alongside O’Brien, comprehensively bettered two senior Championship operators in Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore in the engine room.

George Honeyman (Hull City): When he ticks, Hull are all the better for it. Threatened with his set-plays and scored a goal as City injected impetus into their survival fight.

Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United): Delivered a silky and classy display as the Millers bandwagon stayed on track against Cambridge.

How this week's Yorkshire XI lines up.

Forward – Ryan Longman (Hull City): Produced a tireless performance which put Birmingham on the back foot and provided the assist for Honeyman’s opener.