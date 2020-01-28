Huddersfield Town join race for ex-England youth international, Middlesbrough tipped to beat Celtic to land Croatia international - Championship gossip

While signing players in the new year is a notoriously difficult task, second tier sides' recruitment teams will have been working tirelessly in the background since the summer, and will be confident of unearthing some bargain hidden gems. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Whites eye sell-on fee windfall Leeds United could be set for a cash windfall should West Ham signRonaldo Vieira from Sampdoria, with the Whites said to have ensured a sell-on fee percentage before selling him in 2018. (The Athletic)

2. Clarets recall Wells Burnley have made the decision to recall forward Nahki Wells from Queens Park Rangers, as the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest close in on the 4m-rated player. (Burnley Express)

3. Serie A sleeping giants plot big money move for Wigan ace AC Milan are set to escalate their attempts to sign Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson, and will look to prise him away from the Latics with a bid of up to 10 million. (Sky Sports)

4. Baggies join battle for Ligue 1 defender Former Preston North End star Callum Robinson is being lined up by West Bromwich Albion, who are looking to launcha move for the out of favour Sheffield United forward. (The Sun)

