Huddersfield Town join race for ex-England youth international, Middlesbrough tipped to beat Celtic to land Croatia international - Championship gossip
There's only four days of the January transfer window left to go, and things are set heat up this week as Championship sides battle to get some deals over the line before late on Friday evening.
While signing players in the new year is a notoriously difficult task, second tier sides' recruitment teams will have been working tirelessly in the background since the summer, and will be confident of unearthing some bargain hidden gems. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Whites eye sell-on fee windfall
Leeds United could be set for a cash windfall should West Ham signRonaldo Vieira from Sampdoria, with the Whites said to have ensured a sell-on fee percentage before selling him in 2018. (The Athletic)