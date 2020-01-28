Championship

Huddersfield Town join race for ex-England youth international, Middlesbrough tipped to beat Celtic to land Croatia international - Championship gossip

There's only four days of the January transfer window left to go, and things are set heat up this week as Championship sides battle to get some deals over the line before late on Friday evening.

While signing players in the new year is a notoriously difficult task, second tier sides' recruitment teams will have been working tirelessly in the background since the summer, and will be confident of unearthing some bargain hidden gems. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Leeds United could be set for a cash windfall should West Ham signRonaldo Vieira from Sampdoria, with the Whites said to have ensured a sell-on fee percentage before selling him in 2018. (The Athletic)

Burnley have made the decision to recall forward Nahki Wells from Queens Park Rangers, as the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest close in on the 4m-rated player. (Burnley Express)

AC Milan are set to escalate their attempts to sign Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson, and will look to prise him away from the Latics with a bid of up to 10 million. (Sky Sports)

Former Preston North End star Callum Robinson is being lined up by West Bromwich Albion, who are looking to launcha move for the out of favour Sheffield United forward. (The Sun)

