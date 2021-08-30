Huddersfield Town land one of most promising young strikers in England in Mipo Odubeko

Huddersfied Town new signing Mipo Odubeko. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

The eighteen-year-old forward was a standout performer in development football last season for the Hammers, scoring 14 goals in 12 Academy appearances and winning the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for April.

His prowess has been recognised by virtue of signing a new deal with United until the summer of 2023, with the club subsequently sanctioning a loan move to Yorkshire to continue his education.

Odubeko has joined on loan for the rest of the season, with a break clause potentially able to be exercised in January.

The Dubliner made his Hammers first-team debut last season, appearing in the FA Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy.

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Mipo to Huddersfield Town today. He’s one of the most promising young strikers in England at the moment, and we’re delighted that West Ham have entrusted us with this phase of his development.

“With the unfortunate injury to Jordan Rhodes, we wanted to ensure that we had a good number of striking options, and Mipo gives us that alongside Danny Ward, Fraizer Campbell and Josh Koroma.

“Mipo adds some different qualities to our forward options and, when we spoke, it was clear he has a huge desire to show what he’s capable of in senior football.”

Head coach Carlos Corberán added:“Mipo is a young striker with potential, who offers us something different in the attacking areas.

“He can play as a single striker or as a front pairing, and his finishing is a real strength; he has a very good shot from both his left and right sides.