Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It has been a busy day of business in Yorkshire, with a number of the county’s clubs getting signings over the line.

There has also been plenty of speculation regarding deals that could still happen, with the rumour mill turning at pace.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Huddersfield Town land Aston Villa prodigy

Huddersfield Town’s early flurry of transfer activity has continued with the loan capture of Aston Villa’s Josh Feeney.

The 20-year-old defender, a former England youth international, spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

After agreeing a season-long loan deal, the centre-back said: “After conversations with manager Lee Grant, I felt like this was absolutely the right move for me to continue my development. He has clear values and objectives and that is something that I can really get on board with.

“The objectives are clear, and I can’t wait to contribute to the side this season, hopefully giving the fans some positive memories on the way.”

Josh Feeney has been loaned to Huddersfield Town by Aston Villa. | Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday captain’s stance amid interest

Wrexham have been credited with interest in Sheffield Wednesday’s influential captain Barry Bannan.

An Owls stalwart, Bannan has been on the books at Hillsborough for just under a decade. He is out of contract this summer but it has been suggested he wants to stay in S6.

The 35-year-old has made over 400 appearances for Wednesday since his move from Crystal Palace in 2015.

Leeds United fringe player eyed

Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt is another player who has been reported as a target for Championship newcomers Wrexham.

The 23-year-old ended the 2024/25 season on loan at Hull City, scoring five goals in 20 appearances to help the Tigers beat the drop.

However, he has reportedly been told his free to depart Elland Road with the competition fierce in LS11.

Joe Gelhardt found opportunities limited under Daniel Farke at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers re-sign Hull City stopper

Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala has returned to Doncaster Rovers for a second loan spell at the club.

The 22-year-old helped Doncaster reach the League Two play-offs in 2024 but did not return for their title-winning campaign.

Following the end of Teddy Sharman-Lowe’s loan stay, Doncaster have moved to strike a second deal for Lo-Tutala.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be back here, I’ve been here before, I know the manager and I have a real soft spot for the club, the manager and the boys here. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Sheffield United face competition for midfielder

Sheffield United-linked midfielder Ethan Galbraith has reportedly been the subject of a £1.5m bid from Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old is a key figure in Leyton Orient’s midfield but appears to be a wanted man after the club’s failure to escape League One.

A product of Manchester United’s youth system, Galbraith is a senior Northern Ireland international.

Leyton Orient's Ethan Galbraith has been linked with Sheffield United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Hull City sign out-of-contract Rotherham United goalkeeper

Hull City have added depth to their goalkeeping department with the signing of out-of-contract Rotherham United stopper Dillon Phillips.

The 30-year-old was released by the Millers at the end of last season, with Cameron Dawson having reclaimed the number one spot.

