1. Leeds ace closes in on major new deal Leeds United ace Kalvin Philips is said to be moving closer to signing a new contract, which is likely to make him one of the club's highest earners. (Football Insider)

2. QPR join sides scouting Porto Queens Park Rangers have joined a number of clubs in scouting Porto, as English teams have become wise to the bargains available in the Portuguese top tier. (Sport Witness)

3. Blues sign Chinese youngster Birmingham City have snapped up free agent attacking midfielder Bernard Sun, who has been capped at youth level for China. (Birmingham Mail)

4. Swans striker speaks out on transfer interest Andre Ayew has reaffirmed his commitment to Swansea City, by revealing he turned down a number of offers from the abroad to remain with his current club. (Swansea City official website)

