Huddersfield Town make changes to backroom set-up

TWO former players have been given the task of bringing on the next generation of players for Huddersfield Town.

Leigh Bromby is the new Academy manager, having led the Academy in recent months, whilst Mark Hudson has been appointed to the role of Under-23 coach.

Bromby, 37, joined the Town Academy in the summer of 2014 as an Under-18 coach, eventually stepping up to lead that age group.

A former Premier League footballer with Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, Bromby, who also played for Leeds, will be responsible for leading Academy strategy in the new-look setup that focuses solely on the Under-23 and Under-18 groups.

Former Town captain Hudson, 35, has worked with the Under-23s and Under-18s during the season alongside his regular role with head coach David Wagner and the first-team squad and will take up a full-time post with the dDevelopment squad under Bromby’s leadership.

Hudson made well over 100 appearances for the Terriers, with 26 coming in the successful 2016-17 promotion campaign.

He made the step into coaching during the summer of 2017 and is studying for his UEFA A Licence, which he hopes to complete this season.