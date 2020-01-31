Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley expresses his delight after Jonas Lossl makes dramatic return to the Terriers on loan

FORMER HUDDERSFIELD TOWN goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has made a dramatic return to his former club on loan - after joining from Premier League outfit Everton for the rest of the season.

The Danish custodian joined the Blues in the summer on a three-year-deal following the Terriers' relegation.

Lossl, yet to feature at first-team level at Goodison Park - having brought in as an under-study to England number one Jordan Pickford - emerged as a late deadline-day target for Town due to the unfortunate circumstances regarding the injury sustained by Kamil Grabara in Tuesday's 2-1 Championship win at Hull City.

With Ryan Schofield on loan at SPL side Livingston and Joe Coleman being short of Championship experience, boss Danny Cowley has moved quickly to bring in a senior goalkeeping option to cover for an extended absence of Grabara.

The Polish under-21 keeper, who joined Town on a season-long loan from Liverpool in the close season, suffered a head injury and suspected concussion after colliding with team-mate Christopher Schindler - and stayed two nights in hospital at Hull Royal Infirmary after being stretchered off after being attended to by medics for around 12 minutes.

Grabara left the pitch in a neck brace.

Under the concussion protocol, a player who suffers such an injury is unavailable from first-team duties for two weeks.

On the deal to bring back Lossl, Town chief Danny Cowley said: “Huddersfield Town supporters won’t need me to introduce Jonas. We are delighted to be able to bring him back to the club.

“From the first moment we spoke, his affinity with the club and the supporters was obvious; this is very important to us.

“There was a real desire to come and help the team and the squad and a huge motivation to play regular football.

“He brings a wealth of experience, he’s a good communicator and had outstanding distribution skills.”

Lossl - who celebrates his 31st birthday on Saturday - joined the Terriers, initially on loan, from Mainz in 2017 and played in every game of their debut Premier League season of 2017-18.

The Dane is anxious for game time to boost his chances of making the Denmark squad for the Euro 2020 Championships.

Everton gave the green light to the move after bringing back back-up keeper Joao Virginia returning from a loan spell at Reading.