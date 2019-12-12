Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley hoping to have two key men back for trip to Wigan Athletic

LEWIS O'Brien and Fraizer Campbell are racing to be fit for Huddersfield Town's trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers travel to Lancashire this weekend aiming to make it two away wins in as many games after securing a dramatic 1-0 victory at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

Danny Cowley.

Campbell and O'Brien last featured in Town's 5-2 loss against Bristol City on November 30 but could make their respective returns this Saturday.

"Lewis and Fraizer are in a race, and we anticipate they will be back at similar times," said Town manager Danny Cowley.

"We are hopeful that will be on Saturday against Wigan.

"They are progressing really, really well. They are key players for us.

"When you look at Lewis and Fraizer, you can see their work ethic and attitude and when you take that kind of energy out it can hurt.

"And it has really hurt us."

Huddersfield will have midfielder Trevoh Chalobah back at their disposal after he served the final game of a three-match ban on Tuesday night.

And Cowley has hailed the on-loan Chelsea player's pending return as a huge boost for Huddersfield.

He said: "Having Trevoh Chalobah back available will be a real positive, we have dearly missed him.

"I thought he was excellent against Birmingham and in the Swansea game up until his sending off.

"We will be really pleased to have him back in the group. It has been pretty bare bones and it has brought challenges in terms of selection."

Matt Daly was Huddersfield's match winner on Tuesday night, smashing home in the second minute of injury time to help claim all three points.

And Cowley admits the youngster has forced his way into the reckoning for a starting spot.

"As a number 10, he is somebody that can find space. He has got fantastic spacial awareness and awareness of the players around him," Cowley added.

"He is able to rotate and move and work with other players to create space. And when he is in space, he speeds the play up.

"He has got this ability to receive the ball and quicken the play up.

"His vision, the timing of his passes and weight of his passes is right up there with anything we have got in this squad."