Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is confident Josh Koroma will come back 'a better player' after loan move to Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town forward Josh Koroma, with the former Leyton Orient player having joined the promotion-chasing Millers for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has made nine appearances for the Terriers this term.

On Koroma's switch to the Millers, Town chief Danny Cowley commented: "Josh is a really talented boy and we’ve been working hard with him on the training pitch to add different elements to his game.

"This is a good opportunity for him to make the next step in his development and to get regular minutes under his belt at a good standard in League One.

"Rotherham are fighting for promotion, which will be a good experience for him, and we hope he will come back to us in the summer an even better player.”

Koroma's contract at Town runs until the summer of 2022, with the club having the option of a further season’s extension.

The Millers are now focusing their attentions on bringing in a centre-half ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Reports in Blackpool have strongly linked Rotherham with a move for Curtis Tilt, a previous target for the Millers.