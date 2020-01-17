Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley on landing 'the most exciting young player in English football'

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley has hailed the club's transfer business so far in the January transfer window - and believes that new signing Emile Smith Rowe is the 'most exciting young player in English football.

Town have this week brought in experienced midfielder Andy King to compliment the additions of highly-rated England under-20 winger Smith Rowe from Arsenal and former Sheffield United centre-half Richard Stearman.

All are in the reckoning for Saturday's home game with Brentford, with Town also targeting a move for Lincoln City left-back Harry Toffolo.

Meanwhile, Town chief Cowley has also confirmed that the club have received no bids for top-scorer Karlan Grant despite window speculation.

Speaking ahead of the weekend match with the Bees, Cowley says that he would like another player to his ranks.

He has also professed delight in the capture of King and Stearman and Smith Rowe, who made Arsenal's match-day squad for their last game with Chelsea last month.

Cowley said: "We feel we have brought some experience, character and substance into the group and players who have been part of a winning culture. As well as that, they are top players.

"He (King) is the right person. He's had frustrations with injury in recent times. He comes craving football and wants to play.

"He is out of contract in the summer and desperate to get into the Wales squad for the European Championships.

"We are in a fight and the club are in a fight and there's a good alignment there.

"We also feel we have the most exiting young player in Engliush football (in Smith Rowe)."

Meanwhile, Cowley believes that defender Terence Kongolo's loan move to Fulham for the rest of the season is the best move for all parties and believes that the Londoners have landed a top player if the Dutchman's 'head and heart are in the right place.'

He said: "We were pleased with the deal and finances associated with it. If Terence's head and heart are in the right place, he can be a top player."