Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley on what makes Emile Smith Rowe a special talent for the Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley believes that Emile Smith Rowe's movement away from the ball - alongside his poise on it - mark him out as a special talent in the making.

After showing flashes of ingenuity in his home debut against Brentford, the Arsenal loanee - who will stay with the Terriers for the rest of 2019-20 - has showcased just why Cowley rates him as one of the most exciting young talents in the British game with classy contributions in the club's last two away games at Hull City and Fulham.

Following an excellent second half in Town's 2-1 win at Yorkshire rivals Hull last Tuesday, Croydon-born Smith Rowe came to the party impressively in the narrow 3-2 weekend loss at Craven Cottage, scoring one goal and creating the other for Steve Mounie.

It has whetted the appetite of Town supporters ahead of a home double header against QPR and Cardiff.

On the highly-rated 19-year-old, who has operated in a number ten role for Town, Cowley said: "He is a really good player. He has the ability to speed the game up and always finds space and moves away from the ball.

"You see so many young players who always want to move to the ball. But he is just as happy to move away from it and find his space. Then he speeds the play up for you.

"He executes the basics really well and is able to get quick ball to Karlan (Grant) and we know how dangerous he can be."