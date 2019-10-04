Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley praises character and influence of Fraizer Campbell ahead of Hull City reunion

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley had paid tribute to Fraizer Campbell ahead of his reunion with former club Hull City on Saturday - and is confident he will prove a hugely influential figure on and off the field.

Campbell linked up with his hometown club in August on a two-year after leaving the Tigers at the end of June and the 31-year-old is already showing his leadership qualities on the pitch and in the dressing room.

The former ex-Manchester United player scored his first goal for Town in last weekend's draw with visiting Millwall and is now gunning for old employers Hull, who he spent two spells with.

Cowley said: "He is a great character and he has had a great career. But he wants to add to it.

"This is his hometown club and he went to school at Lowerhouses, which is just around the corner and for him to come home is really special for him. But he wants to come home and add value and contribute.

"When he arrived, he saw the club was in a difficult moment and he wanted to try and help the club out of that. He has been great in the dressing room. When your top players are your hardest working ones, it makes it very easy as a manager.

"You have to evolve as a player. The great thing about Fraizer is that he can come loose and link and combine and brings others into the game.

"But he also has the pace and the timing of his runs to stretch opponents defences and in the box, he is so sharp.

"When I look back to him last season, it was not just his goals, but the amount of assists he was involved in. Normally, for a goalscorer, it is just about them, but with Fraizer, it is about the team and we like that quality."

Cowley also reacquaints himself with a familiar face tomorrow in Tigers chief Grant McCann, someone who he knows well from the lower-division circuit and has been impressed by the Northern Irishman's early feats in East Yorkshire.

Cowley observed: "I know Grant well from his days at Peterborough and last season, he did a great job at Doncaster in getting that team to the play-offs last year.

"He played a 4-2-3-1 system a lot and he would have played a 4-3-3 more (in his career). He played a 4-2-3-1 in the 1st half v Sheffield Wednesday, but then reverted back to a 4-3-3 in the second half.

"He has got two wide players who are two of the best attacking players in the league for sure and has athleticism and mobility in midfield and players who can handle the ball.

"They have done very well thus far and will no doubt be buoyed by a really good result v Sheffield Wednesday and we expect a really tough game.

"But we are really determined and like the feeling of victory and the taste of the win on Tuesday."