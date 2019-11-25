Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley reveals his transfer window priority in January

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley has revealed that boosting the club's options on the left-hand side of defence represents a priority in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Aside from record signing Terence Kongolo, Town have limited cover in that area, with Cowley conscious of the squad deficiency as he plots the club's strategy in the new year.

Cowley, whose side entertain high-flying Swansea City on Tuesday evening, said: "When you look at the balance of the squad, we are short of left-sided defenders.

"We only have Terence Kongolo as a left-footed centre-half and we obviously now only really have three centre-halves.

"We could have the opportunity of using Trevoh (Chalobah) as a centre-half, but we prefer to use him in a centre midfield position and we only have one left-back and Jaden (Brown) had not played a Championship game prior to this season.

"There is an area we need to develop in and try and strengthen. Certainly, there are other areas we would like to add to if we were able to. But we have also got to be respectful of the club and the chairman and if we are going to get players in, they have to be players that go the other way.

"You always want a healthy-sized squad. You do not want a squad that is too small. But equally, you don't want a squad that is too big as neither work for a football club."

Offering an update on sidelined full-backs Jaden Brown (ankle) and Danny Simpson (hip), currently on the rehabilitation trail, Cowley added: "We are hopeful. We are always hopeful.

"Certainly, with where we are at, we would definitely benefit from having one or two players back for us.

"Jaden blew the TFL, which is the front ligament on his ankle and it is not as bad as it sounds. It is one that a lot of footballers do. He is back on the grass, which is positive and doing some straight-line work and the next stage in his development is some twisting and turning."