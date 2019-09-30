Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley reveals "significant improvement'" in fitness of Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley is hopeful that Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard will be available for Tuesday night's huge 'six-pointer' at fellow strugglers Stoke City - with a 'significant improvement' in the conditions of both.

Club record signing Kongolo missed Saturday's home draw with Millwall with a calf issue, while Pritchard has been sidelined since the end of August with a knee injury.

On the pair, Cowley, who will definitely be without Collin Quaner, the club's only confirmed absentee, said: "They have made significant improvement since Saturday and we are hoping that they will be available and all being well, we will have virtually a full squad to pick from, but with no Collin unfortunately.

"With Alex, it has been a knee issue which has been ongoing and it has not been quite right. The medical team have done a fantastic job with him and he has had a couple of injections which has managed to resolve the problem and then it has been about a rehabilitation process and getting him back fit and on the grass.

"As we know that Alex can be a very, very important player for us going forward. We know his qualities and it also gives us an opportunity to play in a slightly different way. We are very much looking forward to having him back and available."

Meanwhile, Cowley is backing loan keeper Kamil Grabara to react in the best possible way at Stoke following his costly first-half error in the 1-1 draw with Millwall.

The Liverpool loanee dropped the ball under pressure from Matt Smith to gift the Lions an equaliser.

Cowley added: "He has been good. We know he has the attributres to be a top goalkeeper. You only have to watch him in training and in the games thus far to know he has some brillianty attributes.

"He is a fantastic shot-stopper and he has a real substance about him. He is a young boy, but is confident and there is a substance behind that confidence and that is the difference for me.

"You see some young players get ahead of themselves and there is an arrogance about them. But the ones who got substance behind their confifdence are ones I like and he is certainly one of those.

"You only have got to look at how he responded in the second half and the way he conducted himself and his distribution. That is testament to him.

"With young goalkeepers, you do not know if they are going to be any good untuil they make a mistake and then you learn. But we certainly liked what we saw in the second half."