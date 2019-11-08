Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley takes top award

Have your say

AN unbeaten run of seven games has taken Huddersfield Town out of the Championship drop zone.

It has also led to Terriers chief Danny Cowley being named the division's 'Manager of the Month'.

Cowley has overseen an eye-catching transformation of fortunes at the John Smith's Stadium to clinch the SkyBet award.

In five fixtures in October, Town won three fixtures - including two against fellow strugglers Stoke City and Barnsley - and drew the other two, while sinking Hull 3-0 on home soil.

Despite that loss for the East Yorkshire outfit, the Tigers are the Championship's form side alongside Huddersfield.

Hull won three games in October, beating Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and East Midlands duo Nottingham Forest and Derby County, and Grant McCann was vying with Cowley for the award.

Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna and Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner were among the nominees for the SkyBet Championship player of the month for October but were pipped by Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Salford City's Graham Alexander denied Bradford City's Gary Bowyer the League Two award despite the Bantams picking up nine points from a possible 12 in October.

Former Bantams striker Eoin Doyle won the players' award for the division and the League One manager of the month was former Doncaster Rovers chief Darren Ferguson.