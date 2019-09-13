Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley to conduct 'mini-audit' ahead of deciding upon his backroom structure.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley has revealed that he is embarking on a 'mini-audit' of his coaching and backroom staff over the next fortnight - as he decides upon the make-up of his team behind the scenes.

Cowley, speaking ahead of his managerial bow in Sunday's televised home derby with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, has been busy establishing working relationships with his staff at the club ahead of deciding if he wants to implement change regarding possible additions from outside.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley (centre) flanked by assistant Nicky Cowley (left) and director of football operations David Webb (right).

The 40-year-old had initially rejected the overtures of chairman Phil Hodgkinson after being offered the head coach role, only to have a rethink after being offered the managerial position, giving him a wider remit to implement change across at levels of the club affecting first-team matters.

The former Lincoln City chief said: "At this present point, it is about speaking to everybody about doing a 'mini-audit'.

"In business, we talk about 30, 60, 90 days, but in football, it is much shorter. We have probably got a two-week period to get to know everybody and get to understand the different provisions.

"It is clear to see there are some fantastic staff that we are very lucky to inherit. We certainly will not be making change for change's sake.

"We will look at everyone and have all the provisions, academy, medical, sports science, performance analysis and recruitment.

"And then we will try and make some intelligent decisions. I am a simple man, everyone has my trust until they lose it."