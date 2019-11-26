Huddersfield Town midfielder Trevoh Chalobah will learn from his dismissal, insists manager Danny Cowley

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley is confident that Trevoh Chalobah will learn from his late dismissal in the 1-1 home draw with Swansea City.

The loanee saw red after making a head movement towards Swansea City substitute George Byers after the pair came together following a tackle from the visiting player.

Despite contact appearing to be minimal, the intent shown by Chalobah ensured that it was worthy of a dismissal, with Chalobah going onto Twitter to apologise for the indiscretion.

He tweeted: "Let myself down tonight by losing my head. but more importantly I let @htafc down.

"I apologise to my teammates, manager and fans. For almost ruining what was a great team performance."

Offering his reaction to the incident in what proved a feisty game, Cowley said: "I thought up until that point, he was outstanding and it was probably his best performance in a Huddersfield Town shirt.

"I haven't seen it back, but what it looked like was that it was a sending-off. He is a young player and he will learn from this experience. He is a clever and a bright kid and not only will he learn from it, he will ensure that he does not make the same mistake again."

The flashpoint was not in isolation in what proved a fractious contest on the night with Cowley unhappy with the performance of Australia referee Jarred Gillett.

Cowley said: "I think he found it difficult, although I did not think it had any outcome on the game. I thought he was indifferent for both teams, if I am honest.

"He has just come over from the A-league in Australia and the intensity of the A-league compared to the Championship is significantly different."

On his side's overall showing, which saw Karlan Grant's tenth goal of the season cancel out Jay Fulton's opener, he added: "It was a good performance. I thought we played with a real energy and intensity, probably the most we have had since we have been here. Against a good Swansea team, who like to build from the back and get control of possession, we dominated.