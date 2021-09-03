Here’s the latest, based on clubs last six appearances in all competitions.

1: Huddersfield Town DLWWLW (up four)

Funny old game…A few weeks back, Town were in the doldrums after a 5-1 home drubbing to Fulham. Such is Championship life that they are sitting pretty with a double-figure points haul after three successive league wins for the first time under Carlos Corberan and things are looking up, whisper it gently. Ranked fourth in the division’s latest six-match guide.

Matty Pearson of Huddersfield Town celebrates scoring with Harry Toffolo during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Kirklees Stadium (Picture: John Early/Getty Images)

2: Harrogate Town LWWWDW (unchanged)

No history by way of a fourth consecutive league victory for the first time as an EFL club, a 1-1 home draw with Exeter City put paid to that last weekend. But Harrogate are still in decent nick as a Danielo Orsi-inspired 3-1 midweek success over Mansfield Town to get their Papa John’s Trophy ball rolling in midweek will testify. Next up, only a league trip to the Stags for Town, ranked second in League Two’s latest rankings over six matches.

3: Sheffield Wednesday DWWWLW (down two)

Wednesday’s first-ever league trip to Morecambe proved one to forget as they copped an unwelcome surprise by the seaside by virtue of a shock loss. Food for thought after a first league defeat of the campaign for the Owls - second in the early League One form guide, although a comprehensive Papa John’s Trophy triumph over Newcastle under-21s on Tuesday was a more welcome development. As was the capture of Saido Berahino.

Rotherham beat Doncaster on Saturday, where does it leave them in our Power Rankings (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

4: Rotherham United WLLWLW (up two)

The swing of the derby pendulum saw the Millers hit back from their reverse to Wednesday with an oh-so-comfortable victory over ailing Doncaster - and beating Rovers to the punch to capture Will Grigg will have further sweetened that moment for United followers. A haul of three wins for five makes it a fair start to League One life for the Millers, ranked third in League One’s six-match form guide.

5: Bradford City LWWWLL (down two)

A comprehensive weekend loss at Orient has checked some of the early-season momentum for City, who host Walsall on Saturday, with a midweek loss Trophy loss to a clinical Lincoln City also representing a further setback. Ranked third in League Two’s form guide over the past six matches.

Jack Muldoon and Harrogate Town have made a strong start (Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

6: Leeds United WWLDWD (down two)

Found Burnley a much tougher nut to crack than they did last May and had to settle for a 1-1 draw on their latest trip to Turf Moor. No league win yet this term for United, but no overdue cause for alarm, with the signing of Dan James also being a nice fillip.

7: Barnsley DDWLDD (unchanged)

Given some disruption by way of injuries and unavailability, Barnsley’s modest start to the season should not be overly criticised and their haul of six points from their opening five games is still better than their returns from the previous two campaigns. Ranked 14th in the Championship’s latest guide over six matches.

Bournemouth's Emiliano Marcondes has his cross blocked by Hull City's Jacob Greaves as Tom Huddlestone looks for the loose ball (Picture: PA)

8: Middlesbrough DLWLDD (unchanged)

Like Barnsley, Boro find themselves nestling in mid-table in the early Championship table. Three draws in their opening five games for the Teessiders, but with more options brought in on deadline day and their squad replenished, the season really starts now for Neil Warnock’s crop.

9: Sheffield United WDLLWD (unchanged)

A rough start to the league season for winless United, who were very fortunate to take away a point from Luton, having been second best at Kenilworth Road. The Blades, who have boosted their options with the signings of Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen, need to start getting their act together in September. Two wins in August arrived in the Carabao Cup, but it remains small beer.

10: Hull City WDLLLD (unchanged)

With no goals in four matches and without a win in five games in all competitions, the break has probably come at a timely juncture for Hull, more especially with key players such as George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks being sidelined. City are ranked 18th in the Championship’s current six-match analysis.

11: Doncaster Rovers DLLDLL (unchanged)