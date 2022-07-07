The 39-year-old stepped down as head coach yesterday morning, less than six weeks since Town’s Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley and just 22 days before the club start the 2022-23 EFL season at home to Burnley.

In his farewell statement, Corberan – who had moved to Town from Leeds United almost two years ago – spoke of his ‘difficult decision’ in electing to leave, but did briefly allude to concerns about the direction of the club.

Some national reports have suggested that the Spaniard is the subject of interest from a rival club, although Town sources stated that was something they were unaware of.

First-team coach Danny Schofield will take charge of the team – for the time being at least. He will be assisted by existing coaching staff, including Narcis Pèlach.

Coberan’s assistant Jorge Alarcón has also left the club.

Corberan said: “It has been a difficult decision, but one I gave a lot of thought to and have made based on my great affection for this club.

“As a coach, my approach to my work is based exclusively on the strongest commitment to and utmost alignment with the policy of the club I’m serving because that is the only way to ensure the dedication required to manage a football team.

“Leading this club over the past two seasons has been a pleasure and made me feel extremely proud.

“However, I have the utmost respect towards everyone at this club and its supporters and that is why I feel the need for us to end our relationship.

“There are times in life when the most honest thing to do is to step aside on amicable terms in the best interests of both parties.”

Hoyle acknowledged that the sudden departure of Corberan came as a ‘real shock’, but issued a rallying call to fans, in a week which has seen two players in David Kasumu and Connor Mahoney join the club.

Despite the dual signings, the main transfer narrative of the summer so far has surrounded talk of significant departures.

There is ongoing speculation regarding the futures of key duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, who are being targeted by Forest.

Hoyle said: “Everyone at the club sincerely thanks Carlos for his hard work over the last two seasons and for the way he has helped to take us forward.

“I really hope he goes on to have a great career.

“Town fans all know that success in football is never a simple, straight line and there are always moments around the corner that test you. This is one of those moments, but I honestly believe we are in a great position as a club.

“I know change like this, particularly when it’s out of the blue, can be worrying for supporters.

“I assure everyone that we will do all we can to continue to drive this club forward after a really positive 12 months.

“We need to have trust in what we have built at the club and keep faith in what we collectively believe we can achieve through hard work and purpose.

“It’s about togetherness; everyone coming together to pull in one direction for the greater good of Huddersfield Town. It’s about standing up to any challenge, together, and powering through it.

“It’s about belief in the people we have here and what they are capable of. It’s about a positive, can-do attitude.

“All I ask is for everyone to get right behind Danny, the staff, and the players, as you always do, as we enter the new season.”

Doncaster-born Schofield will now oversee the rest of pre-season, with Town’s squad having returned to full training at the start of this week.

A former player at Town from 1998-2008, the Yorkshireman also has amassed previous coaching experience at Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Barnsley.

The 42-year-old was under-study to Corberan during part of his time in charge of Leeds under-23s and represents a ‘continuity candidate’, having joined Town, initially as Under-19 coach, in February 2020 and being well thought of in the corridors of power at the club.

Shortly after the appointment of Corberan in July 2020, Schofield was promoted to work with the first team as professional development coach and to head up the club’s new B team.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby added: “The timing (of Corberan’s exit) is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way.

“However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the first team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.

“Danny Schofield will now step up to lead the team. He knows the club, the players, our coaching programme and our structure as well as anyone and is ideally positioned to give us continuity.

“Danny is highly rated and well respected across football and, this summer, turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league because he believes in what we’re doing here.