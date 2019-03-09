Huddersfield Town player ratings against Bournemouth

Have your say

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from this afternoon's Premier League home encounter with AFC Bournemouth.

Jonas Lossl. Could do nothing about Bournemouth's goals. Made a good second half save to deny King. 6.

Juninho Bacuna. The outball on the right in the first half, but his crossing was very poor. Switched to central midfield for the second half. 5

Mathias Zanka. Solid enough, even if Bournemouth's movement kept him on his toes. Saved a certain goal early in the second half with a key block. 6.

Christopher Schindler. Won his fair share of challenges on the day, even though Wilson was a livewire. 6.

Erik Durm. Got through plenty of work, but did not have too much impact going forward. Switched to right back in the second period. 6

Jon-Gorenc Stankovic. Put himself about in the middle of the park and was one of Town's more assertive players. Booked for a late challenge on Fraser. 6

Phillip Billing. Game passed him by in the main and came off at the interval. 5

Alex Pritchard. Lively enough and was busy, more especially in the second period. But not too much came off. 6

Aaron Mooy. Not at his best, but still looked Town's best hope. 6

Elias Kachunga. Graft and industry, but did not overly threaten Bournemouth's rearguard. Booked. 5

Steve Mounie. Frustrating and sloppy first period and the striker was afforded no respite on the restart. Replaced just after the hour mark. 4.

Substitutes: Chris Lowe (Billing 45). Produced a dangerous cross soon after coming on in a rare moment of quality from Town. Showed intent at least. 6.

Karlan Grant (Mounie 62). Had a chance to fire a consolation for Town. 6.

Aaron Rowe. (Kachunga 76). Special moment for the youngster after making his debut for Town. 6

Not used: Ben Hamer, Florent Hadergjonaj, Matty Daly, Jason Puncheon.

