Huddersfield Town players get homework for two-week international break

HUDDERSFIELD Town manager and former teacher Danny Cowley has warned his players about the importance of homework – and has revealed he will be checking up on them during the international break.

The Terriers entered the fortnight-long hiatus in renewed heart after a three-match unbeaten sequence saw them climb out of the Championship relegation zone, headlined by Saturday’s 3-0 win over Hull City.

Cowley says that he will use the time wisely on the training ground with his players, with those who have headed out on international duty also being kept up to speed.

He said “It all goes onto our App which we use and all the boys with mobile devices have the apps and will be able to watch training back and the video sessions.

“Even the boys not here will still feel like they are involved. They don’t know – and I probably should not tell them – but I know exactly how much time they are on that App and whether they have done their homework or not. It is important as we have to make the very most of that time.

“It is not ideal we are losing five or six. But we have to make sure they do not miss the other work. As a school teacher, if they went out and played sport on a Friday afternoon, then they always had to catch up on their work. Football is no different.”

Meanwhile, Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam has revealed that the club remain in talks with interested parties regarding a possible future sale.

The club have been the subject of several takeover rumours over the past five years, with talks with a consortium involving ex-chairman Paul Duffen – and at least one other group – ongoing.

Allam said: “We are still looking for a sale. We have got some interested parties at the moment so we will keep our fingers crossed.”