Huddersfield Town prepare summer swoop for Celtic icon, Millwall star targeted by Premier League side  - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is moving closer to the final run-in, and there's a welcome bonus scoop of midweek of second tier action to see us through until the weekend.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Pundit Michael Brown has claimed that Leeds United had a £19m bid accepted for Southampton striker Che Adams in the January, but saw the deal fall through when Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl pulled the plug. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough's summer signing Anfernee Dijksteel looks to be closing in on returning from a long-term knee injury, and will feature in a game for the U23s later this week. (Club official website)

Ex-Stoke City midfielder Gianelli Imbula is closing in on a move to Russian Premier League strugglers PFC Sochi, after being released by the Potters following a disappointing spell with the club. (Stoke Sentinel)

Huddersfield Town are said to be preparing to launch a summer move for Celtic's veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has won five league titles with the Scottish giants. (Daily Record)

Aston Villa are reportedly planning to snatch Millwall defender Jake Cooper at the end of the season, as they look to shore up their backline following an unimpressive 2019/20 campaign. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has confirmed that both Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher are unlikely to start against Charlton Athletic this evening, as they continue their return to match fitness. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Kalvin Phillips and Kiko Casilla could feature against Middlesbrough this evening, despite the pair both suffering from injury complaints. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Arsenal are understood to be upping their interested in Brentford's forward sensation Said Benrahma. He's scored 11 goals and contributed five assists for the Bees so far this season. (Sport Witness)

Charlton Athletic look like they could be set to sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, who is said to be training with the club's U21s ahead of a permanent deal being struck. (Football League World)