Huddersfield Town provide the firepower, Middlesbrough the steel, as Leeds United and Sheffield produce the flair - Team of the Week Steve Mounie is mobbed after his goal for Huddersfield helped beat Blackburn. But how many Town players made our Team of the Week? (Picture: Steve Riding) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say THE last Yorkshire Post Team of the Week of 2019 - and the decade no less!. No less than EIGHT clubs are represented, with Middlesbrough leading the way with three player nominations. Here’s the line-up in a 4-4-2 formation. Huddersfield Town 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 - 2020 will be year of the Terriers says Danny Cowley