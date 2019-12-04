Huddersfield Town ready to battle Yorkshire rivals for Bristol City forward, Rangers dealt blow in goalkeeper chase - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is shaping up to be one of its most competitive in years, with the battle for promotion already taking a series of enthralling twists and turns long before the half-way mark.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Aston Villa are believed to be the front-runners to sign striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham in January. He's netted 15 goals in 18 Championship outings so far this season. (Birmingham Mail)

Leeds United's hopes of landing Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster will be determined by whether they can offer him regular first team football - an issue which has seen Eddie Nketiah's future called into question. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has admitted that striker Sam Cosgrove could be sold in January. but has insisted that potential buyers - including Derby, Middlesbrough and Stoke - will have to spend big to sign him. (Daily Record)

Sheffield Wednesday Cameron Dawson has insisted that he's looking to remain at the club amid interest from the likes of Rangers and Preston, and is targeting playing top tier football with the Owls in the future. (Sheffield Star)

Hull City and Huddersfield Town are said to be ready to go head-to-head to sign Bristol City's Sammie Szmodics on a loan deal next month, with the Robins likely to sanction a temporary deal for the 24-year-old. (Bristol Post)

Watford are said to have their sights set on luring Sabri Lamouchi away from Nottingham Forest, as they continue their efforts to find a manager capable of saving them from relegation. (L'Equipe)

Galatasaray look ready to battle their divisional rivals Trabzonspor for Stoke City for midfield Badou Ndiaye, who looks increasingly to make a return to Turkish football in January. (Sport Witness)

Nottingham Forest are being tipped as potential contenders to snap up former PSG striker Guillaume Hoarau, who has scored 113 goals in 162 goals for Swiss side Young Boys. (Nottingham Post)

Football pundit Noel Whelan has claimed that Leeds could sign as many as three players next month, with a defender, striker and goalkeeper all apparently being targeted. (Football Insider)