Huddersfield Town riding high after combining best of both worlds to destroy Reading

ON FIRE: Matty Pearson of Huddersfield Town celebrates scoring against Reading at Kirklees Stadium. Picture: John Early/Getty Images

Lewis O’Brien opened the scoring before the break, and the Terriers then ran riot in a scintillating second half that brought goals from Matty Pearson, Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward.

“I am happy because the team played good football, was very serious and competed very well,” said the Terriers boss.

“We had good moments of football in attack and defence and you start to enjoy that with the positive collective performance.

IMPRESSIVE: Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien of battles with Michael Morrison of Reading at Kirklees Stadium on Saturday. Picture: John Early/Getty Images

“Sorba Thomas is a player that helps the team a lot. He needs more minutes and is using those minutes well.

“The whole team played well, they were solid in defence, had good pressing, managing the ball, creating chances – I like to see the team play with personality and maturity.”

It is the first time since their promotion season in 2017 that Huddersfield have won three league games in a row.

Corberan added: “This result for the club is so important because to win three in a row is not easy in the Championship.

HAPPY DAYS: Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

“What is important is to have a level of maturity on the pitch and that is one of the strengths of this team right now. It is finding that balance between competing well and playing well.

“We are focused on good performances in attack and defence. We should always focus more on ourselves than our opponents.

“To have 10 points now is the big positive. That defeat to Fulham could have brought in doubts but we are now working well.”

O’Brien opened the scoring on the day it appeared interest in him from Leeds had cooled.

“I know our club are making a lot of effort to keep O’Brien as he is a very good player,” said the Town boss. “He is one of the key players in our club, not just what he can give you on the pitch but off the pitch as well.”

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Colwill, Thomas, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo, Sinani (Turton 62), Ward (Campbell 69), Koroma (Holmes 79). Unused substitutes: Vallejo, High, Sarr, Schofield.

Reading: R Cabral, Holmes, Morrison, Moore, Yiadom, Rinomhota, Laurent, Dele-Bashiru (Halilovic 70), Swift (Tetek 79), Hoilett, Puscas (Clarke 79). Unused substitutes: Southwood, Stickland, Bristow, Sackey.