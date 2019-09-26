Huddersfield Town’s Danny Cowley hopes to teach dad Neil Harris a lesson too

WHEN it comes to Championship matters so far this season, Huddersfield Town have had a bit of a schooling.

Some harsh lessons have been learnt, with the rock-bottom Terriers seeking their first league success in 2019-20 at the ninth time of asking against Millwall tomorrow, managed by Danny Cowley’s good friend Neil Harris.

The Lions chief’s eldest son Cameron was taught by the Cowley brothers during their time as teachers in Essex – and now the Town managerial duo are seeking to teach his father a thing or two.

Town boss Cowley said: “I taught his eldest child Cameron and his youngest children go to the school where Nicky and I taught for 15 years.

“Cam is a very good footballer himself and now at Concord Rangers, the first team I managed.

“Neil and I know each other really well and he has been brilliant with us from day dot. We have appreciated his friendship.

“You are always trying to learn from people and Neil is someone we talk to a lot and we have huge respect for him as a football man and human being.

“We will be looking forward to putting my wits against each other, but when the whistle goes, we will do everything we can to get the right result.”

Meanwhile, Cowley says that the club are working ‘exceptionally hard’ on a deal to sign Danny Simpson – with the ex-Leicester City defender keen to join.

The experienced 32-year-old free agent, released by the Foxes in the summer, recently linked up with the Terriers after previously training with Championship rivals West Brom.

On the potential for signing Simpson, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015, Cowley said: “He has been in the building now for about 10 days. We are really keen to be able to get something done and the chairman is working exceptionally hard to try to make it happen.

“Fingers crossed, we can get it over the line.

“Danny is a great kid and got a really good attitude and application. Already, he has had an influence on people – young players and some of the senior ones.

“He ticks all of the boxes both as a player and a person and we would love to make that and I know he is very keen to make that happen. Normally, when there is a will, there is a way.”