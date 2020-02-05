Huddersfield Town’s Josh Koroma is timely boost for Rotherham United’s promotion charge

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne believes that the Millers have landed a winner in Huddersfield Town loanee Josh Koroma - and feels he will add something extra to their League One promotion push.

Koroma joined the Millers on loan for the rest of the season on deadline day along with Blackpool’s Curtis Tilt, with the Town forward netting after just two minutes in the club’s 5-1 reserve win at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday afternoon. Jamie Lindsay, Shaun MacDonald and Koroma featured in a strong line-up.

Rotherham United's Clark Robertson. Picture: Steve Ellis

Warne said: “Josh was excellent with the ball at his feet and has definitely got something, which is good. We will do some shape work with the lads today (Wednesday) and have a meeting and try and get some information into them.

“Hopefully, we can get them up to speed quite quick.

“They played against a young team, but it was a good run-out and better than a training session.

“Trevor (Clarke), Jamie and Josh scored, so in that respect, it was really good. Shaun MacDonald just controlled the play as I’d expect he would at that standard.

“They all got through injury free and played 65 minutes, which was good.”

Meanwhile, Warne confirmed that defender Clark Robertson will see another specialist on Thursday regarding his foot injury.

The Millers chief, among the nominees for the League One manager-of-the-month award for January along with Doncaster counterpart Darren Moore, added: “Robbo is seeing another specialist tomorrow (Thursday) regarding a bone density test. His groins are great, but his foot isn’t, unfortunately.

“So we don’t know where we are going yet with that, to be truly honest.

“Billy (Jones) is now with the squad, but is back with the physios on the grass. So hopefully in the next ten days - maximum - he will be back with the squad.”

Warne has also revealed his delight after captain Richard Wood, 34, agreed a new deal, securing his future at the club until the summer of 2021 and believes he is the fittest he has ever been.

“It did not take very long. Woody is quite happy to stay,” Warne commented.

“It was not like a six-year deal with loads of negotiations. I am really pleased.

“In fairness, I thought Woody was our stand-out player at the weekend and is in good fettle. He’s irponically probably fitter than he has ever been. He hasn’t got six reels of tape on his body, he’s probably got two or three, which is good and has cut down on our physio costs.

“He is in a good place in a team that is doing well and is captain of that team, so I am really pleased with him.”