Huddersfield Town set to complete the signings of two players before the end of this week, says chief executive Julian Winter

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief executive Julian Winter has confirmed that the club are hoping to confirm the signings of a couple of new additions before the end of this week.

Town - who will start the new EFL Championship season with a televised home game with Derby County on Monday, August 5 - have made just one signing so far this close season with experienced defender Tommy Elphick, who has agreed a two-year deal.

They are currently pursuing several other deals, according to Winter.

Huddersfield have been linked with a number of players including Forest Green winger Reece Brown, who has been widely tipped to be heading to the John Smith's Stadium.

He said: "We have been on with about five (incoming arrivals). One (Elphick), we have done and we are hoping to do two (signings) before the end of the week and two into next week.

"We are looking at the loan window and getting creative with a couple of Premier League clubs as we did last time we are were in the Championship and that served us really well."