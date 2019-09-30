Huddersfield Town should have followed the Burnley blueprint, instead they're on a downward spiral - Yorkshire Post Letters

Ahead of Huddersfield Town's trip to Stoke City, a reader has written in to express his concern over the club's recent travails.

From: Philip Hellawell, Brighouse

Huddersfield should have followed Sean Dyche's Burnley blueprint

It is sad to see the rapid decline in the fortunes of Huddersfield Town, for which I note that former player Laurent Depoitre has highlighted the 2018 summer recruitment as being the crucial factor when, as he points out, the club sold players with Premier League experience to bring in others not at that level.

Surely the club should have looked over the Pennines to Burnley and followed Sean Dyche’s template of signing only players who he knew or knew a great deal about, almost exclusively either born in the British Isles or recruited from clubs based in England, in many cases with plenty previous Premier League experience or otherwise showing great potential in the Championship.

Not all Burnley’s signings have been outstanding successes but the club has the modest aim of exiting every transfer window stronger than they entered it and, whilst it would be easy to dismiss them as a team of journeymen, I read that the 18 man squad on duty at Brighton had, between them, 56 Champions League outings, 178 Europa League encounters, 320 international caps and no less than 2,717 Premier League appearances.

By contrast the Terriers did not have the benefit of a manager with previous Premier League or even Championship experience and recruited precious few outfield players with such experience.

Dyche points out that Burnley cannot afford to spend £30m on two European players who then take eight months to get on top of a possible language barrier, cultural shift etc.

A club now in its fourth season in the Premier League, that owns its own stadium, owns its own training ground, has no borrowings indicates a lot of good decisions having been taken over recent years and we sadly can’t say the same of Huddersfield Town.

