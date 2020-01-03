Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie reaffirms commitment to the Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN striker Steve Mounie has reaffirmed his commitment to the Terriers and insists he is happy at the club.

The former record signing is in an encouraging vein of form, having netted in his past three home matches for Town, in the games against Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

After struggling for fitness in the opening half off the season, the Benin international is making up for lost time and is happy with his recent contribution and is not paying any attention to his situation with the transfer window now open - with his sole focus being on helping Huddersfield pull further away from the Championship relegation zone.

He said: "I am happy with Huddersfield and have no problem. I come and I train and try to do my best on the pitch and I love the fans.

"This is my home now, there is no doubt about it.

"It has been very difficult at the beginning of the season and to finally be back scoring goals is very nice for me and the team.

"When the team and everyone plays well, we can win games and enjoy it on the pitch. I try to do my best and the most important thing is to get to fifty points and be safe.

"We have shown some character already and it is nothing like the last six months in the Premier League. We don't accept defeat like we used to anymore. There is good character in the team."