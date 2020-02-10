Huddersfield Town sweat over star player injury, Celtic plot summer raid for ex-England youth international - Championship gossip

Following last weekend's action, the Championship table is finally starting to show signs of taking a conventional shape, with the top seven sides beginning to pull away, and the bottom three now four points adrift of their fellow competitors.

Still, there's plenty of time for it all to change, and there's bound to be a surprise or two in store over the coming months. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Chelsea are the latest side to be linked with a move for Wigan Athletic sensation Antonee Robinson, after the right-back saw a deadline day move to AC Milan fall through last month. (Daily Mirror)

Former Leeds United ace Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has torn into Jack Harrison for his below par performance in the Whites' loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend, criticising his numerous "silly" decisions. (Daily Star)

Ex-Leeds midfielder David Prutton has questioned the club's decision to loan Jean-Kevin Augustin, when they could have beaten Bristol City to £5m striker Nahki Wells in January. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Following further dropped points last weekend against Barnsley, the bookies have lengthened Sheffield Wednesday's odds of promotions to a mighty 16/1, as the Owls' hopes of rejoining the top tier this season continue to fade. (Sky Bet)

Celtic are said to be plotting a summer raid for Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, who joined the Welsh side for around £11m from Norwich City back in 2018. (Wales Online)

Nottingham Forest are said to be keeping tabs on Marseille teenager Jores Rahou, who has also caught the eye of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. (Sport Witness)

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has revealed that forward Karlan Grant's abdomen injury is worse than he initially feared, but has backed his player to return to match fitness quickly. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Luton Town manager Graeme Jones suggested his team were the better side after their narrow loss to Cardiff last Saturday, and stated that it was a lack of clinical finishing that let the Hatters down. (Luton Town official website)

Arsenal are the latest side to take an interest in Brentford sensation Said Benrahma, and could look to bulldoze their way past Newcastle and Leicester to sign him this summer. (Telegraph)