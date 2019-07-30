Huddersfield Town swoop for highly-rated new head of football operations

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have appointed David Webb, technical director of Swedish club Ostersunds, as the club's new head of football operations.

The Terriers have turned to someone credited with spotting Wilfried Zaha and being behind Bournemouth's capture of Callum Wilson, now an England international.

Webb, once his new role gets under way next month, will work closely with head coach Jan Siewert and Josh Marsh, the club's head of recruitment.

“I’m very happy that we can welcome David to Huddersfield Town today," said new owner Phil Hodgkinson. "I felt it was important that we took our time to get this appointment right and I’m confident that we have.

“As Head of Football Operations, David will take the strain off our head coach, Jan Siewert, by ensuring that all supporting football departments, including our recruitment operation, run as effectively as they can. This will allow Jan to concentrate on his core duty; ensuring the players are as prepared as possible to go out and win.

“David’s track record speaks for itself. He’s held key roles across the top divisions in England, Germany and Spain, and will add real experience, skills and hunger to the Club.

“It is important to stress that our head of football operations works alongside the head coach here; it is a partnership, not a case of the coach reporting into a sporting director. Equally, our excellent Head of Recruitment Josh Marsh will continue to be a key member of the behind-the-scenes team at the Club, as he has been all summer.”

Olaf Rebbe left his post as Huddersfield's sporting director in January.

Webb started his career in Academy football, coaching at Crystal Palace for three years before taking a similar role at Spurs. More recently, he had two years as head of player recruitment at AFC Bournemouth before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. He joined Östersunds FK.