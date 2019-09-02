Huddersfield Town: The latest favourites for the Terriers job as three candidates lead race for position
Huddersfield Town suffered another disappointing defeat last weekend, with their 2-1 loss to Luton Town seeing them slump to 23rd in the table, still without a win.
Well, there's plenty of time to turn all that around, and appointing a new manager will be the first step in getting the Terriers' season back on track. Here's who Sky Bet think are the current lead contenders for the job...
1. Sol Campbell
Odds: 20/1. He was let go by Macclesfield Town last month, despite saving the League Two outfit from relegation last season. The ex-England ace is now on the hunt for a new job.