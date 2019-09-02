Huddersfield Town: The latest favourites for the Terriers job as three candidates lead race for position

Well, there's plenty of time to turn all that around, and appointing a new manager will be the first step in getting the Terriers' season back on track. Here's who Sky Bet think are the current lead contenders for the job...

1. Sol Campbell Odds: 20/1. He was let go by Macclesfield Town last month, despite saving the League Two outfit from relegation last season. The ex-England ace is now on the hunt for a new job.

2. Paul Cook Odds: 20/1. The Wigan Athletic manager is having his own troubles with the Latics at the moment, who are just one place above the Terriers in the table.

3. David Moyes Odds: 20/1. Another long-shot with the bookies here, but the ex-Manchester United boss is apparently very keen on making a return to management after leaving West Ham in May 2018.

4. Aitor Karanka Odds: 20/1. The Spaniard led Middlesbrough to promotion back in 2016, and he's even got a La Liga title under his belt with Real Madrid. He's not believed to be interested in the Terriers job, though.

