Huddersfield Town: The latest favourites for the Terriers job as three candidates lead race for position

Huddersfield Town suffered another disappointing defeat last weekend, with their 2-1 loss to Luton Town seeing them slump to 23rd in the table, still without a win.

Well, there's plenty of time to turn all that around, and appointing a new manager will be the first step in getting the Terriers' season back on track. Here's who Sky Bet think are the current lead contenders for the job...

1. Sol Campbell

2. Paul Cook

3. David Moyes

4. Aitor Karanka

