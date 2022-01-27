.

Scroll through the latest standings below here, with results based on performances in all competitions. Let us know what you think and whether we have got them in the right order.

1: Huddersfield Town WWDWDW (+1) Extended their unbeaten sequence in all competitions to nine games after a Danny-Ward inspired crazy Championship victory at Reading.

Town, who welcome Stoke on Friday night, are the division’s form side in the last six matches and are unbeaten in the league since November 27. Bravo.

TOP OF THE TREE: Carlos Corberán - head coach of Huddersfield Town Picture: John Early/Getty Images)

2: Rotherham United WWDLWD (+1) A testing January maybe, but the Millers are still striking wonderful consistency and are now one game away from Wembley as well.

Tuesday’s penalty shoot-out win over Cambridge United in the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy also extended their unbeaten sequence on home soil to 16 matches since mid-September.

It followed a crucial home league success over Cheltenham for the high-flying Millers, who are third in League One’s latest six-match guide. Commendable.

3: Middlesbrough WWWWWL (-2) Find themselves deposed as leaders following Monday’s televised loss at fellow high achievers Blackburn, Boro’s first in nine matches and first on the road during the tenure of Chris Wilder.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Boro, who also relinquished a five-match winning run in all competitions, now face key league tests against Coventry and QPR - with a glamour cup-tie at Old Trafford sandwiched in between.

4: Hull City LLDLWW (+2) Superb victories over the promotion-chasing duo of Bournemouth and Blackburn may have not been enough to save Grant McCann in the final analysis - but it was a handsome leaving present for his successor all the game.

McCann has left the Tigers - and incoming head coach Shota Arveladze - with a sound legacy. City are presently out of danger after a rough first half of the season and have won six of their last 11 Championship games. Over to you, Shota.

5: Sheffield United WWLLDD (+2) After 55 days away, the Blades homecoming at Bramall Lane was a victorious one by way of a much-needed win over Luton and after away trips to Peterborough and Birmingham, there will hopefully be no place like home with six out of the Blades’ next eight games following that being at S2.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: John Walton/PA

United, who have lost just once in eight Championship matches, are ranked fifth in the division’s latest six-match guide. There’s time yet...

6: Bradford City DWLWDW (+2) Stirring into life at an important marker in the season. Four points from six on the road is decent, while City’s return of three wins in five League Two fixtures in 2022 is encouraging. But it must be a starting point to moving onto greater heights if Derek Adams’s side are to propel themselves into the top seven - which should be a minimum requirement this term.

City - who host Crawley this weekend - are ranked sixth in the division’s latest form guide over six games.

7: Leeds United LLWLWL (-3) Opportunity knocked for Leeds who could have moved 13 points away from relegation-haunted Newcastle with victory on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Whites failed to blow the doors down and remain looking over their shoulders after losing a relegation six-pointer for the first time this term following earlier Premier League wins over Burnley, Watford and Norwich.

Leeds have started 2022 with two league victories from three, which is not to be sniffed it. But it could have been so much more against a Magpies side who were without an away win since May ahead of Saturday.

8: Harrogate Town WWLLWL (+1) The bad news is that there is likely to be no Wembley appearance this year for Harrogate at a place they know well after EFL Trophy elimination at Sutton.

But the good news saw Simon Weaver’s side secure a much-needed first league win in six last weekend with a handsome Roses win over dishevelled Oldham. You had to go back to October 9 for the previous time that Harrogate picked up three points in front of their own supporters.

Ranked a lowly 21st in League Two’s latest six-match guide, there’s still plenty of work to do on the league front for Town.

9: Sheffield Wednesday DWLLWL (-3) Let’s be honest, Wednesday’s season has yet to truly get going in 2021-22. Fortunately, there’s still enough time yet. After a great win over Plymouth, the Owls lost for a second time this term to Sam Winnall-inspired Oxford. Disappointing.

Hillsborough - where they are unbeaten in the league since early October - is likely to be where their fates will be decided in the short-term with five of their next six matches being at S6, starting with Saturday’s home game with Ipswich. Wednesday are ranked 17th in League One’s latest six-match guide. Not good enough by far.

10: Doncaster Rovers LLLLLW (+1) Last Saturday was arguably the most uplifting moment in Rovers’ torrid season.

After endless amounts of trying, seemingly, they registered their first away league success of 2021-22 at MK Dons,claiming the club’s first League One win on the road since May. Relief is the word..

It ended a five-match losing sequence in the process. Will it be the precursor to an act of relegation escapology.? The coming weeks will tell.