The promoted East Midlands outfit had been allowed permission to speak to the pair to discuss personal terms at the start of this week and undergo medicals after a deal had been verbally agreed.

But it now appears that the dual moves have broken down, for the time being, although O'Brien is understood to have completed a medical.

Some reports suggest that the Toffolo deal has hit the buffers due to personal terms.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

Meanwhile, Forest are being linked with a move for another left-back in the shape of Real Betis left wing-back Alex Moreno, 29, who is being viewed as an alternative target with talks having been opened.

Speculation regarding the future of O'Brien, one of the stand-out midfielders in the second tier, has been rife for the past year, with a number of top-flight clubs, including Leeds United, having monitored his progress. Leeds saw several bids rejected last summer.

Earlier in the close season, Town activated a one-year extension in the contract of Toffolo, whose existing contract was due to run out at the end of June.

The former Norwich City player, one of four core group leaders at the Terriers, has been in discussions with the club about a long-term contract since last autumn, but they have failed to reach a positive conclusion, with Toffolo's form and contractual situation putting Forest on alert.

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Speaking about the duo earlier this month, Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “Both players are contracted and in training at the minute.

"Those two players had fantastic seasons. For me, it shows what the players have done and how they have developed that there’s interest.

“Now, if we can keep those players – fantastic. But there’s a reality to the situation: if there’s Premier League interest, I’m sure the players have ambitions to play there. We have to respect and understand that.