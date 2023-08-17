HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that striking target Delano Burgzorg is currently having a medical at the Championship outfit - with the Terriers also close to another couple of signings.

Burgzorg, 24, made just 13 appearances last term for Mainz after joining in a €2 million transfer from Heracles Almelo in 2023.

The forward, capable of playing across the frontline, remains under contract with the club until 2025 and is set to join on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Burgzorg, Warnock, whose side visit former club Middlesbrough on Saturday, said: "I can't deny that. He is one lad we have been talking to. He's finishing his medical hopefully.

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock.

"So we will have a look at what he will add to the strength. He's another body. And we've got another couple, hopefully in the next week.

He gives us options in that frontline, a bit of pace and power. I think he's at a lovely age where they want to learn as much as they can.

"He impressed me when we spoke to him, the recruitment (team) have been pushing him as well. We've nothing to lose, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have got one or two deals ongoing and hopefully we can get one over the line.

"We have got another lad with us as well. I can't see anything being done for the weekend, but we are close.