Huddersfield Town transfer news: Neil Warnock confirms move for Mainz striker Delano Burgzorg with Championship club also close to another addition ahead of Middlesbrough FC game
Burgzorg, 24, made just 13 appearances last term for Mainz after joining in a €2 million transfer from Heracles Almelo in 2023.
The forward, capable of playing across the frontline, remains under contract with the club until 2025 and is set to join on loan.
Asked about Burgzorg, Warnock, whose side visit former club Middlesbrough on Saturday, said: "I can't deny that. He is one lad we have been talking to. He's finishing his medical hopefully.
"So we will have a look at what he will add to the strength. He's another body. And we've got another couple, hopefully in the next week.
He gives us options in that frontline, a bit of pace and power. I think he's at a lovely age where they want to learn as much as they can.
"He impressed me when we spoke to him, the recruitment (team) have been pushing him as well. We've nothing to lose, really.
"We have got one or two deals ongoing and hopefully we can get one over the line.
"We have got another lad with us as well. I can't see anything being done for the weekend, but we are close.
"We do need two or three more players. I am working hard - midfield as well as up front to bring one or two in."